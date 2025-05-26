Quayson calls for justice and unity

Mr James Gyakye Quayson, a National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament for Assin North, has emphasized the need for justice, unity, and collective action to address historical injustices and promote development.

In a statement issued by Mr Quayson on Sunday and copied to the Ghana News Agency to commemorate African Union Day 2025, urged Africans to reflect on the historical injustices endured by their people and renew their collective resolve to pursue redress, healing, and a dignified future.

The day is on the theme: “Justice for Africans and People of African Descent Through Reparations.”

It said Africa Day symbolized the unity, resilience, and shared commitment to development rooted in justice and equity.

“The call for reparations is not just about compensation—it is about restoring dignity, demanding accountability, and ensuring that the past is not forgotten but transformed into a powerful force for progress.

“Let us recall the prophetic words of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, the father of our nation and a visionary of African unity: ‘The forces that unite us are intrinsic and greater than the superimposed influences that keep us apart,” it said.

The statement quoted Mr Quayson “emphasizing the importance of unity, introspection, and action in shaping a future where every African can live with pride, purpose, and promise.”

It noted that the government had chosen the path of owning and reshaping its own story, putting in place programmes for total economic and social emancipation.

“As Africans mark this day, I urge them to come together to shape a future founded on truth, justice, and opportunity for all.

“Happy African Union Day, I call for collective action towards a brighter future for the continent,” the statement said.

African Union Day, also known as Africa Day, is celebrated on May 25 every year to commemorates the founding of the Organization of African Unity (OAU) in 1963, which later became the African Union (AU) in 2002.

The day is a celebration of African unity; promoting solidarity and cooperation among African countries, Cultural heritage; showcasing Africa’s rich diversity and cultural identity, Economic development; encouraging economic growth, integration, and development across the continentand Progress and achievements; highlighting Africa’s advancements in various fields.

It’s a day for Africans to reflect on their collective progress, challenges, and future aspirations.

Source: GNA