Ghana Water begins spillage of excess water from Weija Dam

The Ghana Water Ltd. (GWL) has commenced the spillage of excess water from the Weija Dam as water levels rise steadily due to the onset of the rainy season.

According to the GWL, the current water level at the dam stands at 45 feet—just 2 feet below the maximum safe operating level of 47 feet.

A statement signed by Mr Stanley Martey, Chief Manager, Public Relations and Communications, GWL, said the dam’s level was being monitored hourly to ensure safety.

It said minimal spillage had already begun to safeguard the dam’s structural integrity and avert potential disasters.

The company cautioned residents living downstream of the Weija Dam to evacuate to safer grounds.

Communities likely to be impacted by the spillage include Tetegu, Oblogo, Pambros Salt, Lower McCarthy Hill, Lower Weija, Bojo Beach, Adakope, and surrounding areas.

The Ga West Municipal Assembly has also been advised to desilt the estuary to allow the smooth flow of excess water into the sea and to clear refuse along the river’s course.

The GWL urged affected residents to heed warnings from the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) and other relevant agencies.

Key stakeholders including National Security, NADMO, traditional authorities from Weija, Oblogo, Tetegu, Gbawe, and opinion leaders, as well as organizations and institutions with properties downstream, have been notified, the statement said.

The company urged the public to cooperate fully to avoid a repeat of past disasters, urging all affected residents to comply with safety instructions from the Municipal Assembly.

Source: GNA