African Union Day: Ghana calls for deepening regional integration  

Ghana has marked the 62nd African Union (AU) Day with a call for a continued deepening of regional integration, strengthening of democratic governance, and investing in the youth.

Mr Samuel Nartey George, the Minister of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovation, urged African nations to reaffirm their commitment to silencing the guns.

“Peace and stability are the bedrock of development and we owe it to our people, especially the women and children of Africa, to create a continent free of violence and fear,” Mr George said on Friday in his address at a Flag raising Ceremony to mark the 62nd AU Day at the Forecourt of the State House in Accra.

The event, which was on the theme “Justice for Africans and People of African Descent Through Reparations”, was attended by Members of the Diplomatic Corps, Ministers of State, Religious Leaders and School Children.

The African Union (AU) is a continental body consisting of the 55 member states that make up the countries of the African Continent.

It was officially launched in 2002 as a successor to the Organisation of African Unity (OAU, 1963-1999).

Mr George said on 25th May, 1963, visionary leaders from 32 independent African states gathered in Addis Ababa with a vision to forge unity among African nations, to liberate the continent from the shackles of colonialism and apartheid, and to set Africa on a path of self-determination, peace and prosperity.

“Today, 62 years old, the flame ignited by this founding has continued to shine brightly,” he said.

“The African Union, with its 55 member states, stands as a testament to our enduring commitment to integration, cooperation and shared destiny. Here in Ghana, we take particular pride in this day.”

He reiterated that it was Ghana’s first president, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, who championed the cause of Pan-Africanism with an unequalled commitment.

He said Dr Nkrumah’s cry, Africa must unite, still echoes across our continent, inspiring generations to believe in the promise of a united and prosperous Africa.

Mr. George recalled that in February this year, President John Dramani Mahama, as AU champion for reparative justice, launched the African Union theme for 2025 at the 38th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of African Union in Addis Ababa.

He said the theme for the year 2025, “Justice for Africans and People of African Descent Through Reparation”, denotes a significant opportunity for advancing the continent’s efforts to address historical injustices.

This theme, he said inspires Africans to embrace a collaborative approach to reparative justice with a vision of fostering equitable opportunities for all.

The Minister said the initiative also aligns with the AU’s agenda 2063 for an integrated, peaceful, and prosperous continent.

Mr George said President Mahama called on his fellow African Heads of State to collectively act in securing justice for Africans and individuals of African descent through reparations.

Mr George said by prioritizing reparations, the African Union aims to address systemic racism and economic exclusion, thereby contributing to a more just and inclusive Africa.

He said the theme for this year’s AU Day Celebration serves as an invitation for governments, civil society organizations, and the African diaspora to unite in the pursuit of rectifying past wrongs and nurturing a future founded on justice and reconciliation.

Madam Imane Quaadil, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to Ghana and Dean of the Diplomatic Corps in Ghana, said Africa was a continent full of similarities and contrasts.

“Comprising countries that are remarkably different in their geography yet similar in their history and culture, it has vast human and natural resources that have the potential to eradicate poverty in the region and drive opportunity and prosperity for all,” she said.

“Today, on Africa Day, let us celebrate our beautiful and culturally diverse continent while calling on our leaders to prioritize unity and cooperation to help lay the foundations for a more peaceful and prosperous future for all people in Africa.”

Source: GNA