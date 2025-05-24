Uphold human rights in migrant evacuation – CHRAJ urges authorities 

The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has called on the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) to uphold human rights in its evacuation of undocumented migrants from the country.

A statement signed by Dr Joseph Whittal, the CHRAJ Commissioner, reminded the GIS and stakeholders of many of the undocumented migrants being women and children, hence the need for gender-responsiveness in the operations and prioritisation of the child’s interest.

The Commission recommended the enhanced inter-state cooperation between Ghana and the relevant countries as a means of achieving sustainable solutions to migration challenges.

While commending the GIS for the efforts in addressing irregular migration and the related challenges, the CHRAJ, however, called for caution in the enforcement of the migration laws.

The enforcement of immigration laws, if not managed appropriately, could project an “unfavourable image of the country” and expose migrants to “extremely vulnerable and dehumanising conditions,” it said.

“The Commission notes that under both international and domestic law, states including Ghana have the prerogative to determine who stays within their jurisdiction.”

“Indeed, in the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration (GCM), of which Ghana is a champion country, this right is recognised as one of the guiding principles for effective migration governance.”

The statement noted that under Chapter 5 of the 1992 Constitution, and international human rights instruments, Ghana’s obligations extended to undocumented migrants.

“Whilst the issue at hand remains extremely concerning for public order, health, and safety, government’s decision to send back undocumented migrants where necessary should be done in a humane and dignified manner,” it said.

It advised that assessments be done on a “case-by-case basis” to avoid returning migrants to countries where they may face persecution or harm, violating international non-refoulement principles.

On May 16, 2025, GIS rounded up more than 2,000 undocumented migrants in Accra and other cities in a national security operation aimed at curbing child streetism, tackling illegal residency, and addressing urban public safety concerns.

A statement from the GIS on May 19 confirmed the deportation of 819 Nigeriens and 106 Nigerians.

“Repatriation was initiated on the morning of Saturday, May 17, 2025. At the time of this release, 925 people have successfully repatriated, and processes are underway to remove the rest,” it said.

Source: GNA