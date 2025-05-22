NLA defends KGL contract amid pressure to review  

The Head of Corporate Communications at the National Lottery Authority (NLA), Chris Bilami, has staunchly defended the Authority’s revenue mobilisation partnership with KGL Technology Limited, describing the contract as vital to the NLA’s operational sustainability.

Speaking to the media following the inauguration of a new Governing Board for the NLA, Mr. Bilami said the 10-year agreement with KGL has significantly boosted the Authority’s financial health, enabling it to meet key obligations such as staff salaries and operational costs on time.

“The contract is the lifeline of the NLA. Without it, we would still be struggling to pay salaries, wages, and other operational costs,” Mr. Bilami stated.

“Today, by the 25th of every month, salaries are paid on time, a major improvement from the past.”

He further revealed that approximately 80 per cent of the NLA’s current revenue base can be traced directly to the KGL partnership, a claim he noted could be verified with the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

His remarks were in response to mounting pressure from some elements within the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), calling for the abrogation of the KGL contract.

But Mr. Bilami dismissed those calls as baseless and misinformed, attributing them to disgruntled lotto marketers and some NLA staff.

“This contract is delivering results, and there is no need to review or cancel it,” he emphasised. “Even if the company belongs to a former President, Nana Addo, as long as it is Ghanaian-owned and operates legitimately, it deserves

support.”

Mr. Bilami stressed that the current administration under President John Dramani Mahama is focused on revitalising the economy and will support all businesses that contribute meaningfully, regardless of political affiliation.

He urged critics to undertake proper investigations before making public statements, adding that discussions about extending the contract should be based on national interest rather than partisanship.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Minister for Finance, Thomas Nyarko Ampem, on behalf of Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson, inaugurated a new seven-member Governing Board for the NLA, as stipulated by Section 36 of the National Lotto Act, 2006 (Act 722).

The new board members are: Mr. Frederick Amissah – Technical Advisor, Ministry of Finance (Chairman), Mr. Mohammed Abdul-Salam – Director General, NLA, Mr. Edward Abrokwah – Director, Revenue Policy Division, Ministry of Finance, Ms. Doreen Panyin Annan – Representative, Ministry of Interior.

The rest of the members are: Mrs. Helen Akpene Awo, Solicitor-General, Representative of the Attorney General’s Office, Hon. Faustina Elikplim Akurugu – Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, and Mr. Gerald Baffour Awuah Bonsu – President’s Nominee.

The board has been tasked with providing strategic oversight and policy direction as the NLA continues efforts to boost revenue generation and comply with its statutory responsibilities.

Source: GNA