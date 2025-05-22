Dr Ohene-Adjei advocates investments in re-usable office supplies to achieve SDG 7

Dr Williams Ohene-Adjei, a climate change expert, has advocated investment in re-usable office supplies to improve the nation’s plastic waste management.

He said an aggressive push for the use of re-usable supplies in workplaces would also contribute to efforts towards mitigating climate change impacts and thereby put the nation on edge to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG 7).

The UN global goals seven enjoins countries around the globe to ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all by 20230.

“By opting for re-usable supplies in our offices, we should replace single-used items like plastic utensils, disposable coffee cups and plastic bottles with reusable alternatives”, Dr Ohene-Adjei stated.

That, he added, could be achievable if “our employees bring their own reusable water bottles, coffee mugs and lunch containers to reduce plastic waste”.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, Dr Ohene-Adjei said the public offices ought to be encouraged to opt for refillable pens, markers, and rechargeable batteries.

“As a nation, we should also consider setting up recycling and composting stations in break rooms and common spaces to capture waste that cannot be reused”, he stated, explaining that composting could divert organic waste from landfills and reduce methane emissions.

Dr Ohene-Adjei said the increasing depletion of natural resources partly due to civilization and advancement, environmental sustainability had become the greatest challenge now hence the need for improved green management practices.

That includes the use of solar energy panels and efficient light bulbs, planting trees and going paperless, he added.

Dr Ohene-Adjei said the nation required structural and strategic changes of transition to paperless system, stressing that transition to a paperless office could significantly reduce environmental impact.

More so, he said that implementing electronic document management systems, including cloud-based storage, electronic signature platforms, and collaborative tools like Google Workspace or Microsoft 365, can streamline document storage, sharing, and signing processes.

Dr Ohene-Adjei said both the digital visitor management system and the electronic document management would not only reduce paper waste but also improve security and efficiency.

“The system allows you to easily track and manage visitors, automate notifications and ensure compliance with regulations”, he stated.

Source: GNA