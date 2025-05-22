EU commits to northern Ghana growth with two new projects

Ghana is set to benefit from two European Union (EU) development projects worth €36.8 million, aimed at communities in the northern regions.

The projects include the €19.5 million Better Farming project and the €17.3 million Green, Digital, and Inclusive Private Sector Development Project, announced at the Ghana-EU Business Forum on Tuesday.

Madam Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, Minister of Trade, Agribusiness, and Industry, signed an agreement with EU Ambassador to Ghana, Mr. Irchad Razaaly, on the Better Farming project.

She stressed the need for Ghana-EU cooperation to move beyond commodity-based trade to value-added production, technology transfer, and sustainable industrial partnerships.

“I therefore call on EU expertise and investment to unlock new value chains through partnerships with the private sector to create jobs, boost exports, and enhance our competitiveness in global markets,” she said.

The Better Farming project, funded by the Agence Française de Développement (AFD) and the EU, will be implemented by the Ministry of Food and Agriculture.

It aims to promote sustainable and climate-resilient agriculture, focusing on shea, soya, vegetables, and beekeeping in the Northern, Upper West, Upper East, Savannah, and Northeast regions.

The Green, Digital, and Inclusive Private Sector Development Project, targeting the Northern Region, seeks to foster a greener, digitalised, and inclusive private sector, including creative industries, healthcare, and pharmaceuticals.

Mr. Razaaly said with Ghana’s express commitment of being, “ready for business”, the EU believed in the country’s ability to achieve its goals.

“We have an appetite for Ghana, not only in the field of economy and trade but in all areas,” he said.

Madam Myriam Ferran, Deputy Director-General for International Partnerships at the European Commission, said the EU was willing to discuss policy reforms and measures to increase trade and investment.

The theme for the event was “Deepening Ghana-EU Cooperation on Trade and Investment in Non-Traditional Value Chains under the EU Global Gateway Strategy.”

Other interventions announced at the event included the Team Europe Initiative – Investing in Young Businesses in Africa (IYBA) to support early-stage businesses and young entrepreneurs, and a €2.23 million loan under the AgriFI – Ghana Country Window to strengthen agribusiness value chains.

Source: GNA