Police act against galamsey, destroy 120 changfang machines 

The Western Central Regional Police Command has disabled 120 changfang machines used for illegal mining at Wassa Gyapa in the Western Region.

The operation, conducted on May 19, 2025, also led to the arrest of 13 suspects.

A press release copied to the Ghana News Agency said the action was part of sustained anti-galamsey operations in the region.

The suspects were named as Nana Ampadu, Stephen Tetteh, Yaw Dalame, Samuel Amoah, Kwame Oppong, Francis Oduom, Owusu Asare, Atta Kwame, Apiyanga Emmanuel, Kojo Montanakito, Maxwell Owusu, Obofo Vincent, and Soogal Fataw.

“Six motorbikes were retrieved from the site in addition to over one hundred and twenty (120) changfang machines that were disabled,” the statement added.

The suspects, it said, would be arraigned on Tuesday, May 20, 2025.

Source: GNA