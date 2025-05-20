TEWU tells government to prioritise recruitment of ESP

The Teachers and Educational Workers’ Union (TEWU) of Trade Union Congresss (TUC), Ghana, has appealed to the government to grant clearance for the recruitment of Education Support Personnel (ESP) across the educational institutions.

The Union said the immediate recruitment of these personnel as a sustainable measure would reduce the burden on the few staff who were currently holding the fort in the educational institutions.

King James Azortibah, the General Secretary of TEWU-TUC, made the appeal at a press briefing in Accra to mark this year’s World Education ESP Day, which falls on May 16.

The day is used to celebrate the invaluable contributions of ESP, who are non-teaching staff in the educational institutions to the delivery of inclusive and equitable quality education in Ghana and across the globe.

The global theme for the day is “Go Public! Invest in Education Support Personnel: Ensure inclusive education.”

It highlights the need for robust public financing for education—including adequate resource for ESP roles.

He said based on TEWU membership data in Ghana, for the past 10 years, several ESPs had exited through retirement, resignation and death.

On a monthly average basis, about 200 ESP of TEWU members have exited through retirement, resignation or death, without serious recruitment policies to replace them.

King Azortibah said the Union, based on their data, revealed that by the end of 2025, the TEWU membership of about 600 ESP would retire, urging the government to take urgent actions to address the situation.

He said the dwindling numbers of ESP in the institutions were alarming, especially the security personnel, citing a secondary school with only a security officer on duty with thousands of students.

The Union called for improved rights, working conditions, and professional recognition in line with the Education International Declaration on the Rights and Status of ESP TEWU members.

King Azortibah urged the government to acknowledge ESP of TEWU members as essential education workers and involve them in policymaking.

Mrs Anais Dayamba, Regional Coordinator, Education International Africa, acknowledged the vital contributions of ESP in ensuring that students enjoyed the best learning environment for better outcomes.

She said ESP provided critical support in helping students to navigate the challenges in the school environment, calling on the government to invest more in the education sector to improve results.

She urged the leadership of the Union to engage in a dialogue with the government to find solutions to their challenges.

Ms Rose Quaye, Head of Industrial Relations, TUC, commended the role of ESP, especially during the double-track system, in providing essential services in the educational space.

She assured the Union of TUC’s support to work towards meeting their mandate, urging the Union to continue with their awards scheme to motivate the staff to give off their best.

Source: GNA