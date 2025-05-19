Sunyani Teaching Hospital records 114 kidney-related conditions – Health Officer 

The dialysis centre at the Sunyani Teaching Hospital has recorded 114 kidney-related diseases this year, Pastor Jefferson Kwasi Agbotro, a health professional at the facility, has said.

He said all the clients were on dialysis, stating that in 2024, 58 clients were also put on dialysis at the hospital.

Pastor Agbotro, also the Chief Executive Officer of the Friends of Health Association (FOHA), a health-centred Non-Governmental Organisation, expressed concern that kidney-related diseases were common nowadays.

He was speaking at a health forum organised by the Living Grace Ministry for some of its church leaders at Fiapre in the Sunyani West Municipality and cautioned the public against excessive intake of energy drinks.

The public also ensure proper balanced diet and avoid the use of unapproved herbal medicine too, saying self-medication was also dangerous.

Pastor Agbotro said the management and treatment of kidney diseases were costly and urged everybody to take proactive measures and protect themselves.

“There is no cure for kidney failure, however, with treatment people with the condition can live longer and productive lives”, he stated.

Pastor Agbotro said dialysis and kidney transplant were the two treatments options for people diagnosed with the condition.

Source: GNA