Trader in court over 500-gallon cooking oil fraud

A trader has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly collecting GH¢242,500 under the pretense of supplying 500 gallons of cooking oil but failing to deliver the product.

Samuel Owusu Amoako, 36, charged with defrauding by false pretences, pleaded not guilty.

The court, presided over by Mr. Samuel Bright Acquah, granted him bail of GH¢150,000 with three sureties.

The prosecution informed the court that Amoako brought GH¢50,000, which was handed over to the complainant.

The case was adjourned to June 2, 2025.

The prosecution said the complainant, Cornelius Kusi Amoako, is self-employed and resides in Baatsona, while the accused, who is unemployed, lives in Teiman.

On June 14, 2024, the accused allegedly demanded and received GH¢242,500 through his Fidelity Bank account—registered under the name J.S.B Logistics Limited at the Madina branch—under the pretext of supplying the complainant with 500 gallons of cooking

Each gallon was priced at GH¢485 and was to be delivered to Dormaa-Ahenkro in the Bono Region.

After receiving the money, Amoako allegedly failed to supply the oil and went into hiding.

Efforts by the complainant to locate him proved futile.

In June 2024, Amoako directed the complainant to collect the oil from an individual named Ali in Dormaa-Ahenkro.

The prosecution stated that upon the complainant’s arrival in the town, the expected consignment was not available.

The complainant reported the matter to the Baatsona Police on March 27, 2025.

On April 20, 2025, he received information that Amoako had been arrested in Sampa, Bono East Region, for a similar offence.

With police assistance, Amoako was arrested and brought to Accra for investigations.

During interrogation, he admitted to the offence in his caution statement in the presence of an independent witness, the prosecution said.

Source: GNA