Court of Appeal grants injunction in SALL case against Amewu, Speaker

The Court of Appeal, sitting in Koforidua, on Monday granted an application for interlocutory injunction, restraining Mr. John Peter Amewu from holding himself out as Member of Parliament for Hohoe Constituency in the 8th parliament.

Additionally, the ruling prohibits the Speaker of Parliament from processing or paying any entitlements to Mr Amewu as the former Member of Parliament, pending the hearing and determination of the appeal.

The application was filed by Professor Margaret Kweku and other petitioners from the Santrokofi, Akpafu, Lolobi, and Likpe (SALL) traditional areas as part of an ongoing legal challenge against Mr Amewu’s parliamentary status.

The injunction remains in effect pending the determination of the appeal.

This legal battle follows an earlier ruling on July 29, 2024, by the Ho High Court, presided over by Justice Owoahene Acheampong, which dismissed an election petition case against Mr Amewu on grounds of jurisdiction.

A Notice of Appeal was filed shortly after on July 31, 2024, and the injunction application was subsequently lodged on December 23, 2024.

During arguments, legal counsel for the petitioners, Mr Tsatsu Tsikata, contended that justice necessitated the restriction on parliamentary benefits to Mr Amewu until the appeal was resolved.

On the opposing side, Mr Amewu’s counsel, Mr Kofitse, argued that his client was not at fault, and suggested that any misguidance originated from the Electoral Commission.

The Court presided over by Justice Bright Mensah held that the application was meritorious. Other members of panel were Justice Noble Nkrumah and Justice Hafisata Amaleboba.

The decision marked a significant development in the ongoing case, with further legal proceedings expected in the coming months.

Source: GNA