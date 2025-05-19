Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko record crucial wins

The 2024-25 Ghana Premier League reaches its final phase, with several clubs facing off in Week 31.

Asante Kotoko defeated Dreams FC 4-1 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Kwame Poku scored twice, and Albert Amoah and Wisdom Bassey each scored once to help the Porcupine Warriors win convincingly.

This brings Kotoko within two points of league leaders Bibiani Gold Stars (54 points), despite sitting fourth on the league log.

Accra Hearts of Oak, despite having slim chances of winning the league, recorded an impressive 1-0 away win over Berekum Chelsea.

Maxwell Wayo’s second-half strike was enough for the Phobians to bounce back to winning ways after drawing against Kotoko in their last encounter.

The Phobians stay sixth with 49 points, while Berekum Chelsea drop to 12th on the league table.

Accra Lions, who are eager to avoid the drop, recorded a 5-3 victory against Aduana Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.

It was the most goals scored in a single match this season, as Accra Lions boosted their chances of survival with three matches to end the season.

Below are some scores for week 31:

Asante Kotoko 4-1 Dreams FC

Vision FC 2-0 Young Apostles

Karela United 3-1 Medeama SC

Berekum Chelsea 0-1 Hearts of Oak

FC Samartex 2-1 Bechem United

Basake Holy Stars 0-0 Heart of Lions

Accra Lions 5-3 Aduana FC

Source: GNA