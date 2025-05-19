Ghana’s national 400m record for men, women smashed

Ghana’s long-standing national record in the 400m for both men and women has been shattered by two rising stars.

Joseph Taylor, a first-year student at Duke University, ran 44.98s, breaking Ibrahim Hassan’s 29-year Ghanaian 400m record (45.13s) set in 1996.

Taylor had an outstanding performance in the finals of the 400m ACC Outdoor Championships in Winston-Salem, NC, winning the silver medal.

Taylor’s 44.98s was his personal best, and he looks a top prospect for Ghanaian athletics in the near future.

In the women’s category, Rafiatu Nuhu also demolished the nine-year record after clocking an impressive 51.46s at the 2025 NJCAA D1 Outdoor Championships.

The previous national record of 51.82s was set by Akua Obeng-Akrofi in 2018.

Nuhu’s outstanding performance in the NJCAA Outdoor Championships at Gowans Stadium in Hutchinson, Kansas, USA, guaranteed that she finished first in Heat four and advanced to the next round.

She would be hoping to secure a place in the finals and win a medal later in the competition.

Source: GNA