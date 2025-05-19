Ghana’s gambling market is booming

Walk into a betting shop in Accra on a Saturday afternoon and you’ll see it: eyes glued to screens, tickets clutched tight, small crowds huddled over tables yelling at footballers who can’t hear them. Now scroll through your phone, and you’ll see the same thing happening online – except this time, it’s through apps and mobile wallets.

Ghana’s gambling market is buzzing, and not just because more people are placing a bet. What’s really interesting is how the industry is expanding both online and offline, often at the same time. And with international players like Betway sinking deeper roots into the local scene, the whole thing is getting a lot more serious – and a lot more sophisticated.

Offline gambling isn’t going anywhere

Let’s start with the old-school side of things. Land-based gambling is still holding strong in Ghana. From casino floors in Accra to football-focused betting kiosks in smaller towns, the in-person experience remains part of the culture.

These physical spaces are about more than just betting. They’re social spots. They offer a kind of face-to-face trust that digital screens can’t fully replicate. Not everyone has reliable internet, and not everyone’s keen to load up a sportsbook app on their phone. The betting shop fills that gap.

And yes, the Gaming Commission of Ghana is watching. Since 2006, it’s been in charge of keeping things regulated. That includes making sure underage betting is curbed, and that shops don’t pop up too close to schools or churches. It’s not perfect, but there’s a system.

Online gambling: Growing fast and going mobile

Now let’s talk numbers. Ghana’s online gambling market was valued at just over $57 million last year, and projections say it’ll climb to nearly $74 million by 2029. That might sound modest compared to Europe or the U.S., but in West Africa, that’s serious growth.

Football is the undisputed king online. Over 75% of all wagers are football-related, with the Premier League, La Liga, and Champions League pulling the biggest action. And here’s the kicker – about 70% of all those bets are placed using mobile phones.

The rise of mobile money services like MTN Mobile Money and Vodafone Cash has played a massive role. Suddenly, placing a bet is as easy as sending a text. No bank account needed, no lines to stand in. That’s opened the market up to younger users and rural bettors who were previously shut out.

The crossover: When online and offline merge

Here’s where things get interesting. Some of the biggest operators in Ghana aren’t sticking to one lane.

Take Betway Ghana. They’ve built a solid online platform – live betting, virtuals, esports, you name it. But they’ve also opened physical customer experience centres, like the one in Osu. That move isn’t just about branding – it’s about blending the digital and real-world experience.

These hybrid setups serve multiple purposes:



They help onboard new users who aren’t comfortable with digital platforms yet.

They provide in-person customer support, which is still a big trust builder.

They help convert offline bettors into long-term online users.

That’s smart business. And it shows the direction the industry’s heading – not just pure online vs offline, but a mix that plays to Ghana’s unique tech and infrastructure landscape.

What’s next?



In early 2025, Ghana scrapped its 10% tax on gambling and lottery winnings. That’s a big shift – one that’s likely to encourage even more activity from casual players and high-volume bettors alike. It’s also a sign that the government wants to support a growing, regulated industry rather than choke it with penalties.

Looking ahead, expect a few key trends to keep shaping the market:

More mobile-first platforms targeting bettors who live on their phones.

Greater adoption of crypto payments, especially among younger players.

More international operators entering the space or expanding their footprint.

Stricter enforcement on advertising and youth protection, especially with betting’s rise on social media.

Big picture, bigger bets



Ghana’s gambling scene is shifting fast. The offline world isn’t dying – far from it – but the future is clearly mobile, online, and cross-platform. Whether you’re betting on Liverpool to win, spinning the slots, or just observing the space from the sidelines, one thing’s clear: the market is open, the players are ready, and the stakes are rising.

And if you’re wondering whether this is a trend worth keeping an eye on from a business perspective, the answer is yes. Whether you’re building apps, offering payment services, or even trying to understand Ghana’s wider digital economy, gambling might just be the bellwether you’ve been overlooking.