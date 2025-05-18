Germany considers labour mobility agreement with Ghana – Minister

Germany is open to signing a labour mobility agreement with Ghana that would enable thousands of Ghanaian youth to access employment opportunities in Germany, Mr. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has disclosed.

The proposed agreement, currently under negotiation, aims to provide safe, dignified, and well-regulated employment opportunities for Ghanaian workers.

This mirrors a similar bilateral pact signed between Germany and Kenya in recent months.

Mr. Ablakwa made the disclosure following high-level discussions with top German officials on the sidelines of the United Nations Peacekeeping Ministerial meeting taking place in Berlin.

The United Nations Peacekeeping Ministerial, currently underway in Berlin, brings together global leaders to strengthen international peacekeeping efforts and promote security, development, and cooperation.

The Minister held discussions with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, Mr. Joachim Stamp — the Special Representative of the Federal Government for Migration Agreements — and senior officials of the German Interior Ministry.

He described the meetings as productive and expressed optimism about the progress of negotiations, saying the agreement would soon move into the implementation phase.

The Foreign Minister said Ghana looked forward to a partnership that guaranteed young people safe, rewarding, and dignified jobs in Germany.

That, he stated, was in line with the Government’s commitment to meaningful and impactful diplomacy that directly improved the lives of our citizens.

The proposed labour mobility pact is part of the broader efforts by the Mahama-led administration to address youth unemployment and enhance bilateral cooperation with strategic partners.

Source: GNA