High Court convicts six individuals in payroll corruption scandal

Six individuals have been convicted by the High Court in Tamale for their roles in a payroll corruption scheme involving ‘ghost names,’ and fraudulent salary payments within the Ghana Education Service.

The convictions followed guilty pleas entered under the Office of the Special Prosecutor’s plea-bargaining framework, leading to full restitution and reparation to the State.

The convicted persons include school administrators, payroll officers, and accountants, who facilitated the illegal validation and reactivation of salaries for a teacher who had vacated his post.

Their actions led to the wrongful payment of over GH¢86,000, all of which had now been recovered – bringing the total amount retrieved to GH¢106,319.64.

The office is also pursuing several other suspects as part of a broader, ongoing investigation.

The OSP currently has six other criminal trials ongoing in Accra, Tamale, and Kumasi as it intensifies efforts to charge more individuals under investigation and safeguard the public purse.

Source: GNA