Vice-President Opoku-Agyemang to return to Ghana after medical treatment in UK 

President John Dramani Mahama has announced that Vice-President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, will return to Ghana from medical stay in the United Kingdom by the end of next week.

He said the Vice-President had fully recovered and that she would be in the country by the end of next week to resume her duties.

The President made the disclosure at a durbar of the Chiefs and people of the Greater Accra Region in Dodowa during his “Thank You Tour” of the Region.

He said he had earlier spoken with the Vice-President, and she sent her greetings to all Ghanaians.

The President also thanked the Chiefs and people of the Region and Ghanaians for their massive support for him and the National Democratic Congress during the Election 2024.

