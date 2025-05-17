The best way to combat fake news is to be a real journalist – Anas

Ghanaian investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas believes that journalists can combat fake news by being fair and cross-checking their reportage.

He made the statement at this year’s 87th International Sports Press Association (AIPS) Congress in Rabat, Morocco.

Anas, who won the Investigative Reporting prize at the maiden AIPS Sport Media Awards ceremony in January 2019, headlined a forum on investigative journalism, moderated by AIPS President Gianni Merlo at this year’s Congress.

During his presentation, Anas stated that fake news was a real threat to journalism but believes it could be curtailed if the culture of fact-checking was encouraged.

“Fake news will continue to be a phenomenon that affects us, and that will not be restricted to only this generation but the generations to come. Today, with AI, you can do anything.

“Fake news is a real threat, but fortunately, we are able to fact-check, and that’s why the work we do is important.

“The best way of combating fake news is to be a real journalist, to be honest and to be able to play fair in our reportage, to do all the cross-checking that we are able to do. When we do all this, there will be no room for fake news,” Anas said.

After winning multiple international awards with his ground-shaking “Number 12” documentary, which unravelled corruption in football activities in Ghana, Anas says investigating football issues poses great danger.

“It is positive to have people being passionate about football or being passionate about sports. However, the danger of this passion is when the journalist has investigated something that goes to the core of the fan base.

“They are angry with you. They declare your persona non grata, and that’s where the dangers have increased,” Anas said.

Despite the financial difficulties that come with investigative journalism, Anas believes the new media brings forth new opportunities.

“New media has made it very possible to do certain things within the scope of your room and be able to get in touch with places that are geographically impossible to go to.

“New media has created avenues to get restricted files… So in as much as things keep tightening, we always must find a way. It’s never going to be rosy.

The dangers are still there, but we will not relent. We’ll push forward,” he said.

