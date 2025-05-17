Pay disparity fuels “brain drains” in Ghana’s public sector – Prof Bondzi-Simpson

Professor Philip Ebow Bondzi-Simpson, former Dean of the University of Cape Coast Faculty of Law, has said that unjustifiable disparities in public sector workers’ compensation are fuelling a “brain drain” from critical areas.

Prof Bondzi-Simpson said this was breeding discontent within institutions.

He was speaking at a public lecture organised by Central University on the topic, “A regime for public sector compensation – a restatement of the Concept.”

The former Dean laid bare the urgent need for a radical overhaul of the current compensation structure, emphasising that the existing system undermined the value of essential professions and hindered national development.

Professor Bondzi-Simpson highlighted the inconsistencies that saw highly qualified professionals in academia, such as University law lecturers and medical school lecturers, earning significantly less than their counterparts in sector-specific legal roles or the internal health service.

He noted that this disparity, often existing despite academics possessing superior qualifications, created a powerful incentive for these skilled individuals to seek better remuneration elsewhere, leading to a critical loss of talent from educational institutions.

Professor Bondzi-Simpson pointed out that within institutions themselves, professionals in certain fields understandably questioned the rationale behind preferential treatment for colleagues in other sectors.

He said, “This breeds resentment and can negatively impact morale and overall productivity within the public service.”

He called for the urgent need to establish an objective and equitable compensation framework.

He advocated for a system that primarily valued the qualifications required for a role, rather than subjective perceptions of sectoral importance.

“By clearly differentiating between roles demanding minimal qualifications and those requiring extensive training and expertise, such as specialised medical fields, a fairer and more rational pay structure can be implemented,” he said.

Prof Bondzi-Simpson observed the emergence of multiple spine realities and the inconsistent treatment of various public sector organisations, including Article 71 officeholders.

He said that the intrinsic value of an individual’s calling and their contribution to the nation should not be diminished by the specific public sector entity they serve.

He cited veterinary medicine as an example, saying it was a field crucial in public health in Ghana, which he believed was currently undervalued in terms of compensation.

Prof. Bondzi-Simpson called for a fundamental reassessment of value within the public sector underscored the urgency of addressing these deep-seated pay disparities.

Source: GNA