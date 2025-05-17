Ghana government to introduce Annual Performance Ranking Index for agencies  

The Ghana government has announced plans to institutionalise an Annual Performance Ranking Index for agencies under the Office of Government Machinery (OGM) to improve service delivery and transparency in their operations.

The initiative also intends to enhance transparent tracking of institutional performance of the agencies and incentivise continuous improvement in their service delivery.

By the third quarter of 2025, the Preformance Ranking Index for would be published and best performing institutions would be rewarded to enhance competition and motivate staff to do their best.

Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, the Deputy Chief of Staff, Office of the President, made this known during an Information Dissemination Session of the 2024 Public Opinion Survey Report in Accra on Wednesday.

The survey was conducted between October and December 2024 across the 16 regions to assess the level of public awareness of the existence, functions and services provided by the OGM agencies.

It was also to gauge public perceptions about the transparency, accessibility and responsiveness of the agencies and evaluate public satisfaction and efficiency of their services.

The OGM institutions are the central coordinating engine and operational arm of the Executive, which support the Presidency in policy implementation.

Madam Juliana Ama Kplorfia, Head of Research, Statistics and Information Management, Office of the President, presented the research findings and recommendations to chief directors, directors and representatives of the agencies.

The report revealed that in terms of service awareness and accessibility by the citizens, only 35 per cent of the respondents confirmed receiving services from agencies under the Presidency.

Another 42 per cent said they had not received any services from OGM agencies, while 23 per cent said they may have received services but were unaware that those services came from OGM agencies.

On the effectiveness in fulfilling their mandates and objectives, 56 percent of the respondents viewed the agencies as effective while 44 per cent considered them ineffective.

With regard to transparency, only four per cent considered the agencies as “very transparent, nine per cent said they were “transparent” and 49 per cent believed they were either “not transparent” or “not transparent at all”.

On service accessibility, 40 per cent described the agencies as “somewhat accessible” while 12 per cent and six per cent described them as “accessible and “very accessible”, respectively.

However, 24 per cent of the respondents said the agencies’ services were “somewhat not accessible” and 18 per cent believed their services were “not accessible at all”.

Institutions constituting the Office of Government Machinery are the State Protocol, Council of State, State Interests and Governmance Authority (SIGA), National Population Commission, Ghana Aids Commission, and Millennium Development Authority.

Others are the Zongo Development Fund, Micro and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), National Centre for Early Warning Secretariat, Ghana News Agency, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation and Information Services Department.

The OGM Agencies are the operation arm of the Presidency that support the Executive branch of government to implement policy interventions to improve services to the citizens and enhance living standards.

The research saw over 1,000 responses from across the 16 regions of Ghana.

It used focus group discussions and interviews as well as online platforms for respondents to answer the questionnaires.

Source: GNA