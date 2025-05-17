Hypertension cases in Western Region increase

Dr Gifty Amugi, the Acting Western Regional Director of Ghana Health Service (GHS), has disclosed that the region has seen an increase in cases of hypertension from 2.96 per cent in 2023 to 3.11 per cent by the end of 2024.

The figures, were based on the number of clients who reported to the various health facilities to check their blood pressures, noting that there could be more people in the Region who did not yet know their blood pressure status.

“And this is the dangerous part because hypertension can present in varying forms of fatal complications,” Dr Amugi said.

She said this when the Western Regional Directorate of the GHS marked this year’s World Hypertension Day, in Takoradi.

It was on the theme: “Measure Your Blood Pressure Accurately, Control it, Live Longer.”

Dr Amugi said the Region had set a target to screen 66,000 individuals for early detection and proper management of the disease.

She said, so far, health care workers had screened over 8,000 individuals, and that the team would visit places; schools, corporate organizations, institutions, lorry parks, markets, religious gatherings among other vantage points to ensure they achieved their set objectives.

Touching on the essence of the Day, the Ag. Western Regional Director of GHS said: “We have chosen to leverage on this celebration to deepen awareness on hypertension highlighting the need for every adult to check his/her blood pressure from time to time.

And to know the consequences of unmanaged and poorly managed hypertension.”

Mr Joseph Nelson, the Western Regional Minister, commended the Regional GHS Directorate and all healthcare professionals for their tireless efforts in promoting health awareness and education in the Region.

She called on stakeholders to work together to achieve the target of screening 66,000 people in the Western Region.

“By participating in this screening exercise, we can identify those at risk and provide them with the necessary support and guidance to manage their condition,” she added.

He also urged the citizenry to join the awareness creation campaign, participate in the screening exercise, and promote healthy lifestyle choices.

Source: GNA