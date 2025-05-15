Suspension of SML services in upstream petroleum, minerals sectors still in force – GRA

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has moved to clarify recent media reports suggesting an expansion of Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited (SML) revenue assurance activities.

A press statement issued on Wednesday by the GRA, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the suspension of SML’s services within the upstream petroleum and mineral sectors in April 2024 pending further review, remained firmly in effect.

The clarification was in response to media reports, which indicated that SML had announced an extension of its oversight to encompass Ghana’s crucial upstream petroleum and solid minerals sectors.

At an event to mark the Fifth anniversary of the company, SML stated that based on strides in downstream sector, GRA had sought its services in the upstream sector.

However, GRA emphasised that it had not rescinded its earlier directive and there was no instruction to SML to commence or resume operations under the 2023 Consolidated of Revenue Assurance Services Contract related to these specific sectors.

The Authority reassured stakeholders within the petroleum and mineral industries, as well as the public of its steadfast dedication to safeguarding national revenue through principles of integrity and transparency.

Source: GNA