Social media is most used platform for accessing government services in Ghana – Report

A Public Opinion Survey conducted by the Office of the President between October and December 2024 showed that social media is the dominant source of information for Ghanaians on government activities and services.

The Survey showed that the National Identification Authority was the most popular Office of Government Machinery (OGM) with Ghana-Card issuance being frequently accessed service by the public.

Speaking at an Information Dissemination Session on the 2024 Public Opinion Survey Report in Accra, Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, Deputy Chief of Staff, Office of the President, said by the third quarter of this year, a Performance Ranking Index of all institutions under the Office of Government Machinery would be published.

She, therefore, urged the OGM agencies to improve their visibility by leveraging digital tools and other social media platforms to sensitise the public about their activities.

Nana Oye urged the OGM institutions to ensure functional websites with regular updates and publication of their annual reports, including financial and operational data to improve perception of transparency and trust among the citizens.

She entreated them to be proactive with the provision of information about their services through public engagements such as townhall meetings and public outreach campaigns.

It was imperative to invest in staff training to improve customer service, professionalism and responsiveness to the citizens, Madam Bampoe Addo stated.

The research underscored the need for targeted interventions to address gaps in awareness, transparency, visibility and service delivery.

Madam Shamima Muslim, the Deputy Government Spokesperson, expressed the conviction that effective implementation of the research recommendations would build public trust, enhance operational efficiency and align services with the needs of Ghanaians.

The websites of the various OGM Agencies must be user friendly and interactive, with mechanism for feedback from the public, she noted.

Dr Evans Aggrey-Darko, the Head of the Civil Service, entreated management of the various OGM institutions to leverage technology to minimise human interface that often bred corruption.

He underscored the need for OGM institutions to utilise internal auditors efficiently to prevent financial infractions.

Some institutions that constitute the Office of Government Machinery are the State Protocol, Council of State, State Interests and Governmance Authority (SIGA), National Population Commission, Ghana Aids Commission, and Millennium Development Authority.

Others are the Zongo Development Fund, Micro and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), National Centre for Early Warning Secretariat, Ghana News Agency, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation and Information Services Department.

The OGM Agencies are the operating arm of the Presidency that support the Executive branch of government to implement policy interventions for improved service delivery and enhance living standards.

The research saw more than 1,000 responses from respondents across the 16 regions.

It used focus group discussions and interviews as well as online platforms for respondents to answer the questionnaires.

Source: GNA