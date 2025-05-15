Florence Adei Ohene appointed second Deputy Managing Director of Consolidated Bank Ghana  

President John Mahama has appointed Florence Adei Ohene as the second Deputy Managing Director of Consolidated Bank Ghana Ltd (CBG).

With more than 25 years of experience across both local and international banking institutions, Adei’s appointment marks a significant milestone in Ghana’s financial leadership landscape.

She joins the executive leadership team of CBG comprising Managing Director Dr. Naomi Kwetey and Deputy Managing Director Sheila Azuntaba.

Her addition is expected to further strengthen the leadership synergy needed to drive the bank’s bold vision of delivering exceptional value to its customers.

Adei has held various high-level roles within CBG, most recently leading the bank’s International and Diaspora Business, where she spearheaded strategies that increased diaspora engagements.

Her deep understanding of banking, both in Ghana and abroad, has earned her a reputation for excellence, innovation, and visionary leadership.

She previously served in executive positions at uniBank and held senior roles in the United States with prestigious financial institutions such as JP Morgan Chase, PNC Bank, and SunTrust Bank.

Her experience cuts across Wealth and Investment Management, Corporate Banking, Strategy, Project Management and Business Transformation.

A graduate of Georgetown University with an MBA, and a holder of two degrees from University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) graduating Cum Laude.

Adei also champions women’s economic empowerment and financial inclusion, especially among women-owned businesses.

Her appointment is widely seen as a boost to CBG’s mission of delivering impactful and transformative banking services to Ghanaians everywhere.

Source: GNA