Judicial Committee bars Owusu Dickson from presenting himself as Anum Omanhene 

The Judicial Committee of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs has given a firm ruling on the chieftaincy dispute in the Anum Traditional Area, barring Mr. Owusu Daniel Dickson from presenting himself as the Omanhene.

The Judicial Committee ordered Mr. Dickson, a contender for the chieftaincy title, to cease representing himself as the Omanhene of the Anum Traditional Council.

In its ruling dated April 30, 2025, and made available to the Ghana News Agency, the committee declared, “Nananom therefore hereby order that the petitioner/respondent (Dickson) is restrained from holding himself out as a chief and, for that matter, the paramount chief of Anum Traditional Area.”

Further addressing the actions of Mr. Dickson’s supporters, the ruling emphasized that “The petitioners/respondents and their privies, allies, supporters, etc., are also restrained from encouraging, supporting, and/or holding the petitioner/respondent out as the paramount chief of Anum, pending the final determination of the suit.”

The ruling affirms that Mr. Dickson’s claim to the chieftaincy lacks merit, solidifying the legitimacy of Okusiaku-Brempong Kumi Sasraku VII as the duly enstooled and recognized chief.

The legal challenge emerged after the Kyedomhene of the Anum Traditional Council, Nana Kolihue XI, filed an interlocutory injunction against supporters of Opanin Kwabena Ayesu and Okogyeman Nana Kwasi Anyane for acknowledging Mr. Dickson as the Omanhene.

The three-member committee, chaired by Nene Sackite II, ruled in favour of Okusiaku-Brempong Kumi Sasraku VII, effectively restraining Mr. Dickson from assuming the role of Paramount Chief of the Anum Traditional Area.

The other members of the committer were Daasebre Kwaku Boateng and Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III.

The ruling further prohibits supporters of Dickson from endorsing his claim as Omanhene of the area.

Okusiaku-Brempong Kumi Sasraku VII was enstooled on May 5 and formally inducted into the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs on July 13, 2023, following the passing of the late Omanhene Appiah Kumi II, who led the Anum Traditional Area for 46 years.

In response to the ruling, some chiefs of the Anum Traditional Area emphasized the significance of respecting traditional institutions and their processes.

They expressed optimism that the decision by the judicial committee would foster unity and stability within the region, reaffirming the vital role of the House of Chiefs in preserving the integrity of chieftaincy affairs.

Source: GNA