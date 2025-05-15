Unregistered excavators, farm equipment will be seized from June 1, 2025 – DVLA

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has issued a two-week ultimatum for owners of unregistered excavators and farm equipment to register them at its offices across the country.

The DVLA said it would deploy a taskforce to all mining sites to confiscate all unregistered excavators and “mechanically propelled” farm equipment after the two-week grace period.

Speaking to journalists in Accra on Wednesday, Mr Julius Neequaye Kotey, Chief Executive, DVLA, said the initiative formed part of drastic measures to address the illegal mining menace.

He said the Authority had uncovered that many excavators in mining sites had not been registered with the DVLA, contrary to provisions of the Road Traffic Act, 2004(Act 683).

Mr Kotey said the situation made it difficult for the Authority and security agencies to track the owners of unregistered excavators and farm equipment that were used for illegal mining activities.

“In order to ensure operational efficiency and accuracy of data, there is the need to ensure that all excavators and other equipment that are within Ghana are registered to enable tracking and subsequent arrest of those who would be found to be involved in illegal mining,” he said.

The DVLA said under Section 38 of the Road Traffic Act, 2004(Act 683) driving a motor vehicle or trailer including farming equipment without having same registered by the Authority was illegal and punishable.

Consequently, the Authority said it had put in place measures to enforce the law, including the registration of excavators and farming equipment imported into the country at the port of entry.

The Authority said from June 1, 2025, it would collaborate with the Ghana Police Service to confiscate and arrest any unregistered excavator in mining sites or for commercial use.

“I want to emphasize that for all excavators and mining equipment that are currently within the country which are operational and not registered with DVLA, their owners have two weeks starting from today to ensure that they register these excavators and equipment.

“Failure to do so would compel the Police and the taskforce to arrest and confiscate those excavators and equipment to the state,” Mr Kotey said.

Source: GNA