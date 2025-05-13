Court to conclude Pre-trial Conference on soldier’s murder case

An Accra High Court has adjourned to May 21, the case of BenLord Ababio and another, held over the death of Lance Corporal Michael Danso at Kasoa on April 30, 2024.

On May 21, 2025, the Court is expected to conclude Case Management Conference and pre-trial conference.

At todays’ sitting, defence counsels for Benlord, a security operative and his accomplice, Nana Kofi Amo Gyekye and Nana Fiifi, a businessman, took turns to address the Court and the seven-member jury.

In an opening address by Madam Dufie Prempeh, Principal State Attorney (PSA), told the Court that it would be calling seven prosecution witnesses to make their case.

Prosecution, she said, was expected to prove charges of conspiracy and murder against the accused persons.

According to her, prosecution’s case is that two accused persons are responsible for death of Lance Corporal Michael Danso on April 30, 2024.

She said the prosecution would also tender in evidence exhibits in support of their case.

Quoting Leviticus 24:17, prosecution said, “whoever takes the life of any human being shall be put to death,” adding she expected the jury to deliver justice for the deceased.

Mr Olver Barker- Vormawor, counsel for Benlord, the first accused person, said the matter was a tragic one and urged the jury to think about whether the murder of the deceased was planned one or not and whether they conspired to kill the deceased.

“The Justice of our country is not an eye for an eye justice. We have already lost one person, the recommendation from the prosecution in Leviticus that punish death with death was not justice; it is revenge. You are here not to carry out revenge but to do justice.”

Mr Frank Kumakoh, Counsel for the second accused person Gyekye, sympathised with the deceased’s family and urged the jury not to be moved by some pronouncement of the prosecution.

Mr Kumakoh said during the trial, “We will get to know statements made, actions made prior to the shooting incident for you to ascertain whether or not the scuffle that ensued on that fateful day could happen to any of us here.”

The prosecution’s case was that deceased Lance Corporal Michael Danso was a Military officer stationed at Army Base Workshop, Burma Camp.

Benlord aka Nana Barima, resides at Liberia Camp and Gyekye also resides at Walantu, Kasoa.

Benlord was a leader of Gyekye and others who operate as Land guards in Kasoa and its surrounding areas, the Court heard.

Prosecution said Patrick Winibood Nedgo, first prosecution witness, acquired a piece of land from 21st Century Company Limited in 2013 and has maintained possession of it ever since.

Patrick Ndego sold a portion of an allotment to Lance Corporal Omar Abdul Rahman, second prosecution witness in January 2024.

On March 11, 2024, Mr Ndego later identified encroachers, including one Nana Amoani who were engaged in the development of the parcel of land, he sold to Lance Corporal Umar A. Rahman.

Prosecution said Mr Ndego reported the matter to the Police which also directed all persons to cease work, pending a search at the Lands Commission.

The accused persons in defiance of the Police directive were seen working on the land on April 29,2024. The Police went to the site to stop the accused persons from working.

Mr Ndego informed Lance Corporal Rahman about the incident.

On April 30, 2024, at about 4:00pm, the deceased and a colleague Mattew Ametus accompanied their colleague Lance Corporal Abdul Rahman to the site for inspection on the day of the incident.

On arrival at the site, they observed that there were a number of individuals at the location, including Gyekye, who were assiduously working on the land.

Gyekye called Benlord on the phone to mobilise additional land guards to fortify their presence at the site.

Prosecution said the accused mobilised more land guards to fortify their presence at the site.

Later the parties met at the Police Station.

The deceased, who had assumed control of his vehicle and had switched on the engine, was instructed by the accused persons to switch off the ignition.

The deceased declined and rather stepped on the accelerator, prompting Benlord to fire indiscriminately at the passenger side tyre from a distance of approximately 20 to 30 meters in front of the Police Station.

Prosecution said one of the pellets went through the window and struck the deceased in his occiput. Benlord was quickly disarmed and arrested by the Police.

When Lance Corporal was rushed to the hospital he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Source: GNA