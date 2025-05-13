Wenchi Busia family unveils diabetes research foundation  

The family of the late Dr Kofi Abrefa Busia in Wenchi in the Bono Region has launched the Amma Busia Memorial Foundation, a non-profit organisation, to lead research into diabetes, a non-communicable disease.

The late Dr Busia was a politician, an academic and a Prime Minister of Ghana from 1969 to 1972.

The family unveiled the foundation to mark the one-year anniversary observance of the late Nana Amma Serwaa Busia, a stateswoman, and a daughter of the late Dr Busia.

She died in 2024, and she was 87 years old.

Speaking at a solemn ceremony held at Wenchi, Madam Tina Nana Afia Achaa Ofori-Atta, the Solicitor of the Foundation, explained that the foundation would also help to produce medical professionals towards managing diabetes.

It further aimed at supporting the management, education and the fight against diabetes in the country, she stated.

Madam Ofori-Atta explained that the foundation “is a legacy and to advance the vision of the late Nana Amma Busia to spearhead healthcare delivery service in the Bono Region.

“In fact, our vision is to help manage and alleviate chronic diseases and assist the underprivileged also assist vulnerable children and the youth to continue their education and achieve academic excellence.”

Madam Ofori-Atta observed that “through thorough research we can help those suffering from diabetes and other non-communicable diseases to access the necessary support and manage their lives well.”

“So, we are working to help alleviate diabetes in particular, through early detection and prevention and also promoting a healthy lifestyle towards self-management,” she added.

That would be done through impact-based community education programmes and other health outreaches.

She explained that the Wenchi Methodist Hospital and the Wenchi Municipal Education Directorate were partners of the foundation.

Mr Akwasi Agyemang Busia, a family member, explained that the foundation also served as a legacy of the late Nana Amma Busia.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) Mr Alexander Kwaku Kyei, the Chief Executive Officer of the Wenchi Methodist Hospital, stated that early detection was essential in managing diabetes and other non-communicable diseases.

He urged the public to prioritize their health and avoid unhealthy lifestyles that could create problems for their health.

The event was attended by politicians, the clergy, traditional authorities and Muslim scholars.

Source: GNA