Cashier goes to prison for stealing employer’s money and gambling with it

The Kaneshie District Court One has sentenced a 23-year-old cashier to three months imprisonment in hard labour for stealing his employer’s GH¢8,575.00 to gamble (betting).

Andy Tetteh, the convict, who lost the money to betting, admitted his offence when he was arraigned and convicted on his own plea and sentenced accordingly.

Police Chief Inspector Achana Apewah told the Court that Mr Teye Simon Kwabla, the Complainant, was the Manager at Bingo Bets, Ecomog, Adabraka.

He said Tetteh, the convict, was the cashier of the said company and lived at Ecomog.

On April 30, 2025, Tetteh received cash in the sum of GH¢8,575.00 from customers who came to stake bets at the said company, but he failed to render an account to the Manager, the Court heard.

The Court heard that the complainant reported the matter to the Police, leading to the arrest of the accused. During investigation, it was revealed that the Tetteh used the money to bet but lost all the money involved.

Chief Inspector Apewah said after investigation, he was charged with the offence and put before the Court.

Source: GNA