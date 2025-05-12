Speaker of Parliament calls for investment in NHIS to support Lupus patients

Mr Alban S. K. Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, has called for increased investment in the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) to enhance healthcare delivery, particularly for patients battling lupus and other autoimmune diseases.

Mr Bagbin emphasized the urgent need to integrate lupus care into the NHIS, highlighting that many patients face significant financial burdens due to the high cost of treatment.

The Speaker made the call during a meeting with the Oyemam Autoimmune Foundation to mark the World Lupus Day observance, which fell on May 10, 2025 at the Parliament House in Accra.

At least five million people worldwide have lupus, a chronic autoimmune disease that can damage any organ or tissue from the skin or joints to the heart or kidneys.

World Lupus Day was first observed in 2004, and several special events were held to highlight its importance.

Most significantly was the issuing of the inaugural World Lupus Day Proclamation, recognizing this historic day and demonstrating concern for the needs of millions of individuals globally.

Ghana ratified the World Lupus proclamation in 2017.

He said strengthening the NHIS to cover such chronic conditions would alleviate the economic strain on affected individuals and improve their access to necessary medical care.

Mrs Emma Halm Danso, Executive Director, the Oyemam Autoimmune Foundation, echoed the Speaker’s sentiments, saying lupus was often misunderstood and underdiagnosed in Ghana.

Mrs Halm Danso pointed out that many patients suffered from misdiagnosis and delayed treatment, leading to severe health complications.

She called for the establishment of specialized lupus clinics and increased public education to raise awareness about the disease.

The Foundation also urged the government to consider covering lupus medications under the NHIS, as the current out-of-pocket expenses were prohibitively high for many patients.

It is a duly registered non-profit organization that is committed to inspiring hope in people affected directly or indirectly by autoimmune diseases.

She said, “We demonstrate our commitment through advocacy, raising awareness, education, counselling as well as fundraising to provide support services such as medical assistance among others for people with autoimmune diseases.”

Source: GNA