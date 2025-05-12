CCCFS partners GMet to train religious leaders on weather forecast interpretation

The Centre for Climate Change & Food Security (CCCFS), in collaboration with the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet), have trained 15 religious leaders on interpreting weather forecasts, as part of the “Early Warning for All” initiative (EW4ALL).

The virtual training brought together participants from both Christian and Muslim communities, equipping them with the skills to interpret GMet weather forecasts.

The initiative is designed to enhance climate resilience and improve disaster preparedness, by enabling religious leaders to disseminate critical weather information to their congregations.

The training aims to position these faith leaders as key agents in promoting climate awareness and adaptation at the community level.

Mr Mahmud Mohammed-Nurudeen, the Executive Director of CCCFS, said the importance of weather forecasts cannot be overstated, especially in an era where changing weather patterns were adversely affecting people in their daily lives.

He emphasised that extreme weather events in recent years, had significantly impacted many Ghanaian communities, particularly vulnerable groups including schoolchildren in riverine and coastal areas.

“Religious leaders are key influencers in their communities, and by equipping with the knowledge to understand and relay weather information, we are ensuring that more Ghanaians, particularly those in vulnerable regions can take precautions against extreme weather events,” he stated.

He said following the success of the training, CCCFS was considering expanding the programme to include teachers and other key stakeholders across the country.

The broader goal was to improve the resilience of vulnerable groups by increasing their awareness of climate risks and providing them with tools for effective response.

Mr Mohammed-Nurudeen reaffirmed the CCCFS’s commitment to climate education and adaptation and noted that the organisation was actively seeking partnerships to scale its impact and reach more communities nationwide.

Mr Joshua Asamoah, a Senior Meteorologist at GMet and facilitator of the training, highlighted the importance of collaboration between meteorological agencies, community leaders and the public in addressing climate challenges.

He said through training and knowledge-sharing, they could build a well-informed society capable of responding to the threats posed by climate change.

Since its inception, CCCFS has consistently focused on training key community actors such as journalists, farmers, and religious leaders on climate and weather-related issues.

In July 2022, under its Non-Profit Journalism Project, Ghana Journalists for Environment, Science, Health and Agriculture (GJESHA), the Centre trained 20 journalists on interpreting weather forecasts, further strengthening public communication on climate matters.

Source: GNA