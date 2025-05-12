Some Ghanaians rely on digital platforms for livelihood 

In the face of rising unemployment and economic uncertainty, a growing number of Ghanaians, particularly young adults, are turning to digital content creation as a means of earning sustainable incomes.

The move began as a side hustle for many but had evolved into a full-time occupation, offering not just financial freedom but also creative expression and personal fulfilment.

With smartphones, affordable internet packages, and social media platforms like TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook, content creation has become an accessible path for individuals to build a career from their talents and interests.

From cosmetics and fashion to storytelling and digital tutorials, Ghanaians are carving out niches in the ever-expanding creator economy.

Monetising social media platforms is done by earning from adverts, brand sponsorships, affiliate marketing, selling products or services, offering fan subscriptions, hosting paid live streams, and licensing content. Success depends on audience size, engagement, and niche relevance.

Ms Ubaida Musah, a former receptionist in Botwe, Greater Accra Region, now runs a beauty channel on TikTok and YouTube where she teaches makeup tutorials.

Ms Musah said she realised that most of her friends wanted to learn makeup but could not afford professional classes; as such, she decided to teach them using simple techniques with items they already had, “and before I knew it, people were watching and subscribing. I knew I had to quit my job and focus on it.”

She expressed shock at the rate at which her customers increased, saying that because most of the customers were people she knew, she encouraged them to share and comment on her post, which was necessary in the monetisation process.

“I now earn through the post because some people pay for training, and the platforms are also paying me. It took years of stress and creativity, but it was worth it,” she added.

Naa Afortey, a nail technician in Tema, said although she had been in the business for years, it was only recently that she started posting her works on social media platforms.

She added that even though she had not started earning yet, she was hopeful that very soon she would get more engagements on the platforms by consistently posting to earn an income.

“When your business is out there, people patronise you. I posted my price list on TikTok, and I had over 40K views and lots of comments, and I’ve realised that when people see the process through which you do your work, they trust your brand,” she stated.

Some content creators who spoke with the Ghana News Agency, said income came from multiple streams, including advertising revenue, affiliate marketing, live streams with donations, brand sponsorships and a lot more.

They said the journey was not without challenges due to internet data costs, lack of equipment, and digital fraud, among other things, but they continue to adapt, innovate, and build supportive online communities that share tips and promote their work.

Source: GNA