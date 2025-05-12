Parliamentarian denies bribery allegations, labels claims “baseless and desperate

Mr James Agalga, Chairman of the Defence and Interior Committee of Parliament, has categorically denied allegations of bribery made by Mr Kwabena Adu Boahene, former Director General of the National Signals Bureau.

Mr Adu Boahene’s lawyer had alleged that GH¢960,000 was paid to the Committee as Members of Parliament (MPs) allowance to facilitate the enactment of the National Signals Bureau Act, 2020 (Act 1040).

In a statement released by Mr Agalga on Sunday and issued to the Ghana News Agency, it described the allegations as “baseless and an act of desperation.”

It emphasised that Mr Adu Boahene could not have facilitated the passage of the Act by paying monies to the Committee, as he was not involved in the process.

“The National Signals Bureau, the agency Adu Boahene subsequently headed as Director General, was non-existent prior to the passage of Act 1040. It is not possible that he could have facilitated the passage of the said Act by paying monies to the Defence and Interior Committee,” the statement said.

It explained that the Committee dealt with the Minister for National Security, Mr Albert Kan Dapaah, who was the principal sponsor of the Bill, and Mr. Joshua Kyeremeh, the National Security Coordinator, during the enactment of Act 1040.

“Adu Boahene became Director General long after the passage of Act 1040 and could not therefore have drawn monies from the accounts of an agency which was not even in existence,” it added.

The statement, quoted Mr Agalga as saying, “I only got to know Adu Boahene sometime in April or May 2021 when he appeared for the first time before our committee and was introduced to us by Hon. Albert Kan Dapaah, the Minister for National Security at the time, as the newly appointed Director General of the National Signals Bureau, long after the passage of Act 1040.”

Source: GNA