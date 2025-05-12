Lawyer says Adu-Boahene’s unauthorised disclosures breach Oath of Secrecy

Mr Victor Adawudu, a private legal practitioner, said Mr Kwabena Adu-Boahene, former National Signals Bureau Director General, potentially breached the oath of secrecy by divulging unauthorised information to the public, regarding his role.

Speaking on a current affairs programme on Saturday, Mr Adawudu referenced the oath of secrecy public office holders swore, which prohibited the direct or indirect communication of matters during their tenure, except permitted by law.

He emphasised that there were legal repercussions for divulging such information without authorisation.

His caution comes against the backdrop of a recent publication by Mr Adu-Boahene in relation to the alleged embezzlement of funds.

In a letter dated May 6, 2025, to the National Security Coordinator, Mr Adu-Boahene stated that contrary to the claims by the Attorney General that he had embezzled some funds, the said the funds were earmarked for national security operations.

However, Mr Adawudu raised concerns about the legality of the disbursement, saying they were not officially sanctioned.

He said such disbursements were within the established protocols within the National Signals Bureau and the broader national security apparatus.

Mr. Adawudu said financial disbursements were subject to oversight by various bodies, including the National Security Council, the relevant minister, and the finance and administration departments within the National Signals Bureau.

Budgets for security intelligence operations, he noted, were also subject to parliamentary approval and auditing by the Auditor General.

Mr Adawudu also addressed Mr Adu-Boahene’s claims about disbursements to political opponents and parliamentarians.

He suggested that any collaboration with opposition parties by national security agencies typically involved intelligence gathering rather than direct financial support to parties.

Regarding payments to parliamentarians, Mr Adawudu explained that such instances often related to facilitating the approval of essential legislative instruments when budgetary constraints existed.

He suggested that Mr Adu-Boahene reserved his explanations for the appropriate legal forum.

Source: GNA