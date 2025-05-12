On iron ore prospecting at Gyamonome progresses

The Africa Exploration and Minerals Group (AEMG), in collaboration with the Ghana Integrated Iron and Steel Development Corporation (GIISDEC), are steadily undertaking Resource Definition within the Gyamonome Bloc B of the Buem Formation, in the Oti Region.

Resource definition refers to a process in mineral exploration and mining, where the size, shape, grade, and location of mineral deposits are delineated with sufficient confidence to support mine planning and economic evaluation.

AEMG, began the drilling campaign on July 30, 2024, for the Gyamonome Iron Ore, and a total of 1,426.70 meters of diamond drilling to collect solid rock and other rock samples from underground and below the surface were completed.

Mr. Solomon Essah, Project Geologist of AEGM, disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) during an interview at the Drill Core Site at Gyamonome in the Kadjebi District of the Oti Region.

The interview is a follow-up on the earlier interview granted the Agency in September 2024, with a publication titled “Prospecting of Gyamonome iron ore advances steadily with African Exploration, Minerals Group.”

The Project Geologist, mentioned that from the foregoing, “Geologically, drilling continues to confirm the potential for a significant iron ore deposit.”

On access and drill pad, where drilling rigs are set up to safely carry out the drilling preparations, Mr. Essah told GNA that significant work in 2025 has been carried out to expand the drilling footprint and that 12 additional drill pads were prepared to provide broader coverage for resource estimation and that “each main hole is paired with a twin hole for data verification and quality control”.

The Project Geologist said access routes and drill platforms were constructed with minimal environmental disturbance, incorporating drainage control and site rehabilitation measures.

He said, core cutting and sampling commenced in March 2025, making a transition to the analytical phase.

Mr. Essah said procedures are executed under strict Quality Assurance (QA) and Quality Control (QC) protocols.

He said rock samples have been sent to Intertek Genalysis Laboratory in Australia, for assay or analysis using Inductively Coupled Plasma (ICP)-Optical Emission Spectrometry (OES) and Inductively Coupled Plasma (ICP)-Mass Spectrometry (MS) techniques.

The Project Geologist mentioned QA/QC protocols to include the insertion of Certified Reference Materials (CRMs), blanks, and field duplicates.

On other minerals discover, Mr. Essah told GNA that preliminary (X-Ray Fluorescence (XRF) analysis conducted by GGSA (Ghana Geological Survey Authority) has yielded the following significant results; elevated levels of base metals such as nickel, and more, and detection of secondary minerals such as manganese, chromium, and titanium, commonly associated with iron formations.

He said these findings suggest potential for polymetallic mineralization, offering new exploration opportunities beyond the primary iron target.

The Project Geologist said, the detailed chemical breakdown—including iron, silica, phosphorus, and sulfur content—will guide metallurgical test work and resource modeling.

He said several geological and operational challenges have affected drilling efficiency; manifesting as frequent bit wear and replacement due to abrasive lithologies, Rig downtime and maintenance activities contributed to reduced effective drilling hours, among others.

Despite these challenges, Mr. Essah said the team has successfully navigated complex subsurface conditions through strategic drilling adjustments, safety-conscious decision-making, and strong field collaboration.

On Health, Safety, and Environmental (HSE) Commitment: he said the team continued to uphold high safety standards, with daily morning safety meetings, equipment pre-start checks, and end-of-day site housekeeping.

Waste is properly segregated into labeled bins to manage plastic, oil, and food waste, ensuring minimal environmental impact.

The Geologists disclosed that progress made so far affirmed the Gyamonome Bloc B’s strong potential for iron ore and associated base metal mineralization.

Mr. Essah added that they would continue with core drilling, expand sampling, and laboratory assays and that the AEMG remains committed to delivering a robust geological model and a future Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) in alignment with GIISDEC’s strategic goals.

“AEMG acknowledges the cooperation of the local communities, GIISDEC, and all stakeholders, and remains committed to safe, environmentally conscious, and economically impactful exploration on the Gyamonome concession”, he ended.

Source: GNA