King Promise wins Artiste of the Year award

Afrobeats star King Promise has won the prestigious Artiste of the Year (AOTY) award at the 26th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs).

In a keenly contested race King Promise edged Stonebwoy, King Paluta, Team Eternity, Kweku Smoke, Black Sherif and Joe Mettle to claim the award.

The “Terminator” hitmaker also won three awards on the night: Album/EP of the Year, Best Afropop Song and Best Afrobeats/Afropop Artiste of the Year.

In his acceptance speech, King Promise thanked everyone who supported him over the years, despite the early setbacks.

“Praise to the Almighty God, praises to Jesus Christ, and I want to say thank you to one man who changed my life, Killbeatz, and Legacy Life Entertainment.

“I want to also say thank you to my able team, my mother, dad, and family. God Bless you guys. If any young person is watching me right now who has a dream, use me as an example of resilience.

“My first year when I broke out, I received seven nominations and left with zero awards. When some people were laughing, I worked harder and today I am the chosen one,” King Promise said.

Awards

Aside King Promise winning the Artiste of the Year award, there were also some big winners on the night.

King Paluta who was one of the favourites to win the AOTY award, also won three awards: Highlife Song of the Year, Most Popular Song of the Year and Producer of the Year.

Stonebwoy won the Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year for a record-extending 10th time and also won the Best Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year.

His “Jejereje” song won the Best Music Video award.

The Best Rap Performance of the Year award was won by Kweku Smoke who has undoubtedly made some tremendous gains under the year of review as he also picked Best Hiphop Song of the Year.

Kweku Smoke also won the Best Hiphop/Hiplife Artiste of the Year .

Kofi Kinaata was also on the podium having picked up the Songwriter of the Year while Fameye was adjudged Highlife Artiste of the Year.

The biggest shock of the night was when Diana Hamilton received the Best International Collaboration of the Year with her “Doing of the Lord” song which featured Mercy Chinwo.

Performances

It was a jam-packed night of some exciting music performances from various artistes that climbed the stage.

Ayisi, who won the Record of the Year award, opened this year’s show with a vocal performance of his “Can I Live” song as well the popular “Grind” hit single.

Yaw Darling who was adjudged the Unsung Artiste of the Year and also showcased his vocal prowess with good performance, but the show was kick started by legendary Daughters of Glorious Jesus.

The Daughters of Glorious Jesus brought energy to the auditorium, delivering an amazing song ministrations that sent audiences in a mood of worship.

From “Brebre” to “Wo Ntaban” the music trio were one of the top performers on the night as they dazzled audiences with a masterclass performance.

Two-time Artiste of the Year winner Stonebwoy also showcased some amazing stagecraft in his performance that sparked energy in the auditorium.

From opening his performances with “Psalm 23” hit single, Stonebwoy treated fans with some of his chart-topping tunes including “Jejereje,” “Sobolo,” among others.

New Artiste of the Year Beeztrap KOTM also had his turn on stage with some good performances like Kojo Blak and Empress Gifty.

The night also featured creative performances from King Promise, Kidi, Fameye, Kweku Smoke, and King Paluta.

Commemorations

Despite the excitement on the awards night, there was a musical performance to commemorate the passing of some fallen heroes under the year of review.

Some fallen music legends including Teddy Osei, Naa Amanua, George Darko, and Adolf Tagoe were honoured for their stellar careers.

There was also a music performance in honour of legendary gospel singer Yaw Sarpong, who picked up this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

Source: GNA