Three phone snatchers jailed 19 years for robbery

A Ho Circuit Court has sentenced three individuals to a total of 19-years imprisonment for robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

The convicted persons – Mercy Sokpe (22), Atsu Kamasa (25), and Godfred Dzidonu (19) – were found guilty of robbing a 21-year-old, Elijah Torgbedzi of his iPhone 6s, valued at GH¢700, near the Ho Central Market on May 4, 2025.

The court presided over by Mr Osman Abdul-Hakeem sentenced Sokpe to three years with Kamasa and Dzidonu each serving eight years for the two charges after pleading guilty to the charges.

According to the facts presented in court, Mercy Sokpe initiated the attack by approaching the victim under the pretence of wanting to take a selfie with his phone.

While pretending to take the photo, she secretly signaled her accomplices, who quickly joined her and assaulted the victim with a pair of scissors before snatching the phone and fleeing.

The victim raised an alarm, leading to the arrest of Godfred Dzidonu, who was in possession of the stolen phone.

Police investigations subsequently led to the arrest of Mercy Sokpe and Atsu Kamasa from their hideouts in Ho.

The three suspects were arraigned before the Ho Circuit Court on May 9, where they pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery and robbery.

The court handed each of the three accused a sentence of three years for conspiracy to commit robbery.

In addition, Atsu Kamasa and Godfred Dzidonu received an extra five years each on the charge of robbery, bringing the total sentence to 19 years combined.

DSP Felix Danku of the Volta Regional Police Public Affairs Unit confirmed the convictions and advised the public to remain vigilant and exercise caution when approached by strangers under suspicious circumstances.

The police reiterated their commitment to ensuring public safety and called on citizens to report any suspicious activities to law enforcement promptly.

Source: GNA