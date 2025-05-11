Bawumia deserves our praise for nation’s economic rebound – NPP elder    

Mr Yaw Dabie Appiah Mensah, an elder, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), said at the weekend said the nation’s economy was likely to rebound due to the good economic interventions put in place by the previous administration.

He said if Ghanaians had any praise, then that should be showered on the former Vice President Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, the 2024 Presidential Candidate of the NPP.

“The former Vice President was the Head of the nation’s economic management team, under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government and we must therefore praise him for the economic interventions he put in place which is yielding the results now”, he stated.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani on President Mahama’s performance in his 120 days in office, Mr Mensah said, “Mr Mahama’s government has contributed anything exceptional to recover and thereby stabilize the economy”.

He said public sector employees ought to understand that the government had been able to pay their monthly salaries due to the solid economic foundation the previous administration left in government.

“Instead of chastising former President Akufo-Addo unnecessarily, Ghanaians must remember that if the economy his administration left behind was bad, as they are implying, the government couldn’t have paid the monthly salaries of workers”, he stated.

Describing his performance in the 120 days in office as performance as “nothing good to be praised”, Mr Mensah said “President Mahama had failed the nation,” unable to achieve the 30 percent women representation in his government, as he promised Ghanaians in the Election 2024 political campaign.

Mr Mensah, 75 years, and a former organiser of the NPP in the then Brong-Ahafo Region noted that the government had also been unable to tackle the growing illegal mining menace, saying, nation’s energy sector situation kept deteriorating.

Comparatively, he said the Ghana cedi was also bouncing back, appreciating the dollar due to the good monetary policies of the President Donald Trump administration, saying “President Mahama can’t therefore take the glory for that”.

Mr Mensah said it was unfortunate and unacceptable for the government to dismiss some formal sector employees, engaged by the previous administration, describing that as a bad precedent that threatened national security.

“It’s the desire of every patriotic citizen or statesman to see the nation put on the path of progressive development and economic prosperity, however, successive governments must also praise their predecessors who set those paces.

Instead of painting a bad picture about previous administration political expediency, President Mahama and his government must be truthful to Ghanaians that his government inherited a good economy to balance the situation”, Mr Mensah stated.

Source: GNA