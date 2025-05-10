Advisory Board of Ministry of Foreign Affairs inaugurated

A 13-Member Ministerial Advisory Board of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been inaugurated in Accra.

The primary function of the Board within the Foreign Ministry is to provide expert advice to the Minister on matters related to foreign policy, international relations, and the Ministry’s overall operations.

This is to help ensure that policies are well-informed, effective, and aligned with the country’s national interests.

Justice Abena Asuamah Oppong, a High Court Judge, administered the Oaths off Allegiance, Office and Secrecy to the 13-Member Ministerial Advisory Board.

The Members include Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, Minister of Finance, Dr Edward Omane Boamah, Minister of Defence; and Mrs Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, Minister of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry.

Others are Mr Ramses Joseph Cleland, Chief Director, Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Mr Francis Kojo Kwarteng Arthur, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ghana Export Promotion Authority; Mr Simon Madjie, CEO, Ghana Investment Promotion Centre; and Professor Kwamena Ahwoi, a former Foreign Minister.

The rest are Mrs Agnes Aggrey-Orleans, Chairperson, Association of Former Foreign Service Officers, Mr Chris Kpodo, a former diplomat, Madam Helen Adjoa Ntoso, Member of Parliament (MP) for Krachi West, Madam Queenstar Maame Pokua Sawyerr, MP for Agona East, and Mr Philip I.K.A. Johnson, Director, Policy Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation Bureau, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, in his address said the last Ministerial Advisory Board was held on 23rd December 2024, marking the conclusion of the mandate of the previously constituted Board.

He said as result, in keeping with the provisions of Section 39 (1) of the Civil Service Act, 1993 (PNDCL 327), which mandates the establishment and periodic renewal of Ministerial Advisory Boards, he deemed it appropriate and timely to re-constitute a new Board to ensure the continuity of sound strategic guidance and stakeholder consultation in ensuring that we pursue evidence-based comprehensive foreign policy with emphasis on economic diplomacy.

He told the Board Members that their appointment to the body was not only a recognition of their individual distinction in public life, academia, diplomacy, security, administration, and civil society, but also an expression of confidence in their capacity to contribute meaningfully to the advancement of Ghana’s foreign policy objectives.

He said as Ghana continued to assert herself on the regional and global stage, the Ministry’s responsibilities were becoming increasingly multifaceted, demanding insightful policy direction, proactive engagement, and institutional adaptability.

He said their perspectives and guidance, as members of this Board, would serve as a compass in navigating the evolving complexities and would undoubtedly enrich the Ministry’s policy outcomes, enhance accountability, and promote more inclusive governance.

“When I assumed office as Minister for Foreign Affairs, I was aware of the enormous responsibilities that lie at the intersection of diplomacy and development,” Mr Ablakwa stated.

“I committed myself and indeed the Ministry to pursuing a vision of diplomacy that is people-centred, development-oriented, and results-driven.”

He said in keeping with this vision, he undertook, from his first day at post, decisive steps to initiate reform and enhance delivery within the Ministry.

He said on his first day in office, he initiated the formation of two critical committees – Passport Reforms Committee and the Committee on Migration and the Welfare of Ghanaians Abroad.

The Minister said the Passport Reforms Committee was tasked with conducting a thorough review of the current passport issuance system, identifying inefficiencies, and proposing innovative solutions to enhance service delivery, reduce turnaround time, and ensure greater security and accessibility in line with global best practices.

While the Committee on Migration and the Welfare of Ghanaians Abroad was designed to develop a comprehensive framework to address the rights, protection, and socio-economic engagement of the Ghanaian diaspora.

He said through sustained efforts, the Ministry had also overseen the successful commercial roll-out of the chip-embedded biometric passport, a significant technological leap that ensures enhanced security features, international compliance, and improved data integrity.

He noted that Ghana was now among the select group of African countries implementing such advanced travel document systems.

Source: GNA