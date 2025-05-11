Mahama visits Vice-President Opoku-Agyemang in London

President John Dramani Mahama on Sunday visited Vice-President Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, who is recuperating in London.

The President in a statement to mark this year’s International Mother’s Day, extended a special Mother’s Day greeting to his Vice-President, whom he had the pleasure of visiting earlier on Sunday morning.

“She is taking a deserved rest after recovering from illness and looking forward to resuming her duties soon,” the statement said.

“To her and all Ghanaian mothers, I say Happy Mother’s Day,” President Mahama stated in the statement.

The President was accompanied by Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, the Minister of Finance and Mr Kwame Governs Agbodza, Member of Parliament for Adaklu.

Source: GNA