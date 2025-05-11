UK-Ghana Chamber of Commerce marks 2025 International Jazz Day in Accra

The UK-Ghana Chamber of Commerce (UKGCC), a member-based trade association that promotes trade between Ghana and the United Kingdom, on April 30, 2025, hosted an evening of smooth rhythms, rich conversations, and shared heritage to mark this year’s International Jazz Day at the African Regent Hotel in Accra.

The event, sponsored by Audiovisual Systems, Aphro Palm Spirits, African Regent Hotel, and Standard Chartered Bank Ghana PLC, brought together a diverse crowd — from representatives of the UKGCC’s member companies to key Ghana and United Kingdom government stakeholders, jazz lovers, and art connoisseurs, for what many described as a unique celebration of culture, connection, and commerce.

Set against the backdrop of soulful jazz melodies, guests mingled and networked, exploring business opportunities between Ghana and the United Kingdom. With curated beverage tastings, the evening was not just about deals and dialogue — it was a toast to the finer things in life.

Executive Director of the UKGCC, Adjoba Kyiamah, told the media that the event is part of UKGCC’s deliberate efforts to promote international business ties through cultural engagement.

“We create networking opportunities for our member companies to engage with each other as well as with key stakeholders,” she said. “This event is about building meaningful relationships in an informal, yet elegant, setting.”

Ms. Kyiamah added that the UKGCC organises such events regularly, alongside sector committee meetings to address issues affecting member businesses. While she acknowledged that the first quarter of 2025 had brought mixed fortunes for some companies, she expressed optimism for a stronger rebound in the months ahead.

She urged businesses to join the UKGCC for the opportunity to benefit from the UKGCC advantage, which would help them leverage key relationships and shared experiences to expand their businesses and increase their profits.

The event featured a curated art exhibition which added a layer of cultural depth to the evening and showcased visual stories that, much like the jazz tunes playing in the background, spoke to the soul and celebrated the rhythm of life.

For many attendees, the 2025 Jazz and Heritage event was more than a business mixer. It was a refreshing reminder that at the heart of United Kingdom-Ghana trade lies community, culture, and connection.