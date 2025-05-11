Ghana joins global community to commemorate World Lupus Day

Ghana on Saturday joined the global community to commemorate the World Lupus Day to heighten public awareness.

The Lupus Day, commemorated on May 10, every year, is in its 22nd year, with a focus on the need for heightened awareness of lupus and improved patient care.

Lupus is an autoimmune disease, which develops when a person’s immune system becomes confused and identifies its healthy cells as foreign and, thus, attacks its own healthy cells.

The Day is also to rally Lupus Organisations and people affected by the disease around the world for the provision of resources and heightened efforts to fight the disabling and potentially fatal autoimmune disorder.

At least five million people worldwide have lupus, a chronic disease that can damage any organ or tissue from the skin or joints to the heart or kidneys.

Ghana ratified the World Lupus proclamation in 2017.

Dr Pinaman Appau, the Chief Executive Officer, Mental Health Authority, in a statement, said: “Today, on World Lupus Day, we shine a light on the resilience of those living with lupus, highlighting their journey amidst the purple tones of May, a month of awareness and hope for both lupus and mental health.”

She said Lupus may be invisible, but the strength of those who lived with it every day was undeniably a testament to their courage, perseverance, and unwavering spirit.

“Let’s reaffirm our commitment to increasing awareness, supporting research, and advocating better care,” she said.

“Together can create a supportive environment that acknowledges the unique challenges of lupus, fosters mental well-being, and empowers those affected to thrive. You are seen, you are strong, and you are not alone. Your voice matters.”

World Lupus Day was first observed in 2004, and several special events were held to highlight its importance.

Most significant was the issuing of the inaugural World Lupus Day Proclamation, recognising the historic day and demonstrating concern for the needs of millions of individuals globally.

Source: GNA