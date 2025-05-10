Rent Control resolves 312, refers 18 to court

Mr Courage Cornelius Sonu, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Western Regional Rent Control Department, says the department recorded 428 total cases in 2024.

Meanwhile, 312 were settled by the department amicably, whiles 18 were referred to court for settlement with 98 cases pending.

According to him, there had been a decline in cases compared to 2023, saying in 2023 the department recorded 610 cases.

He noted that the reduction in cases could be attributed to understanding of the rent laws; rights and responsibilities among both tenants and property owners.

Mr Sonu, explained that some of the cases reported to the department were on claims, rent arrears, unlawful rent increment, recovery of possessions, nuisance, and harassment, among others.

He said: “The department is to address cases amicably between parties, and that cases were only referred to court when both parties involved feel dissatisfied with the department’s judgment.”

He encouraged house owners and tenants to always comply with the Rent Control Act to help preserve peace in their various homes.

Source: GNA