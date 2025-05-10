Don’t turn law practice into business for personal gains – Acting Chief Justice

The Acting Chief Justice, Paul Baffoe-Bonnie has admonished lawyers not to turn the practice of law into business for personal gains.

“Do not be tempted to turn the practice of law into a business for personal gain only. It is a call to service. Do not turn justice into a commodity. It is a value which is earned, preserved and sometimes defended with courage,” he said.

The Acting Chief Justice gave the advice at the enrolment of 123 lawyers (Mini Call) at the Accra International Conference Centre on Friday.

He congratulated the lawyers for successfully completing Ghana’s Professional legal Education programme, saying their enrolment was the culmination of years of hard work, perseverance and diligence.

Justice Baffoe-Bonnie said becoming a lawyer necessitated intellectual rigour, tenacity, and numerous hours of study.

“Therefore, the journey to become one (a lawyer) is not for the timid,” he said.

“Everyone of you has had to overcome difficult tasks, some including juggling jobs with education and family life while completing demanding courses and writing examinations. While some of you might have had one only try, some of you face some small battles.”

“But all the same the destination is the prestigious call to the bar that we are now witnessing.”

He told the new lawyers that to be called to the bar was a “covenant between you and the law, between you and society and between you and your conscience.”

Justice Baffoe-Bonne said as lawyers, apart from representing clients, they must also be stewards of justice and champions of fairness.

He tasked them to interpret the law with integrity and apply it with compassion and emotional intelligence.

“Each case you handle will have real world indications, which would impact lives, families and communities.”

“Your actions would shape the legal landscape and may influence the course of history.”

He told the lawyers that the dignity of their profession was not measured by the eloquence of their arguments but by the integrity with which they served.

He recounted the various roles the newly enrolled lawyers would play and urged them to ensure their words carried weight and their conduct engendered public trust.

Justice Baffoe Bonnie urged the lawyers to embrace integrity, respect, and diligence, which were the hall mark of successful lawyers.

“Upholding ethical standards fosters public confidence in the law, which fosters the smooth function of our society,” he added.

Sharing his 45 years’ experience at the bench and the bar, Justice Baffoe Bonnie said he was aware of the challenges of unequal access to justice and delays in the adjudication of cases.

However, he said public confidence in the justice system must be continually earned and appealed to the lawyers to be dedicated to clients and have respect for the court.

Source: GNA