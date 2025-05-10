IGP assures secure environment for Ablekuma North collation

The Inspector General of Police, Mr Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has assured that the National Elections Security Taskforce will maintain a safe environment for the declaration of the December 7, 2024, Ablekuma North election results.

“We as security agencies are not arbiters of elections results, that responsibility lies with the Electoral Commission, but we have to secure the environment within which the truth would be determined and not to decide the outcome,” he said.

Mr. Yohuno made this statement during a meeting with the security taskforce, led by the Ghana Police Service, ahead of the collation.

He said the Taskforce, comprising all security agencies, would deploy personnel to act firmly but with restraint.

“Our presence will be visible but not provocative. We will act swiftly but not recklessly. We will remain neutral in both appearance and action,” he added.

The IGP said that the Taskforce would guard against any attempt to disrupt the process through threats or violence.

He noted that the collation of the Ablekuma North constituency results had become contentious, with both the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) declaring victory, escalating tensions.

“The eyes of the nation, as well as the world, are upon us to see how we manage this situation. Our task is both singular and profound—to ensure the collation process is conducted peacefully, fairly, and in full compliance with the law.”

He disclosed that representatives from the Electoral Commission (EC) and a section of the Police Management Board met prior to the general meeting to discuss the way forward.

During the meeting, Mr. Samuel Tettey, Deputy Chair of the EC in charge of Operations, expressed the EC’s readiness to complete the collation for the three outstanding polling stations in Ablekuma North and requested police assistance.

Mr. Yohuno urged the EC to provide the Taskforce with a roadmap for finalising the collation.

“History reflects on nations tested by pivotal moments. This is such a moment. The way we handle Ablekuma North will resonate across the country, setting the tone not only for this election but also for public confidence in years to come,” he said.

“Let us not just secure ballot boxes but also believe in the system. Let’s protect not only physical lives but the spirit of democracy. Let’s stand firm, not in confrontation, but in conviction. Ghana deserves nothing less,” he advised.

The police assured the Taskforce of its full support, stating that engagements with key political stakeholders, including the EC, would ensure a shared understanding of the process.

Ablekuma North is the only constituency where results remain undeclared following the December 7, 2024, general elections due to a dispute between the NPP and NDC over the winner.

Present at the meeting were Mr. Samuel Tettey, EC Deputy Chair in charge of Operations, heads of other security agencies, the Police Management Board (POMAB), and Ms. Kathleen Addy, Chairperson of the National Commission for Civic Education.

Source: GNA