Ghana presents legacy governance report

Ghana has presented its legacy governance Report for review as part of the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) process.

Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Ghana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, presented the report on behalf of President John Dramani Mahama at the high-level APRM Forum on South-South and Triangular Cooperation in Freetown, Sierra Leone.

Mr Ablakwa, in a statement, noted that President Dr Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone received Ghana’s report.

He noted that President Mahama wished to subject every aspect of his government to external review and scrutiny; declaring that “He has absolutely nothing to hide”.

Mr Ablakwa told the gathering that President Mahama was determined to usher in a new era of good governance anchored on genuine constitutional review, transparency, accountability, combatting corruption, strict code of conduct for all appointees, respect for citizens and the utilization of resources to benefit all Ghanaians and not a select few.

He said under President Mahama, Ghana was committed to becoming the gold standard for good governance.

APRM stands for the African Peer Review Mechanism, a voluntary self-monitoring system for governance in Africa, established by the African Union (AU).

It’s a mutually agreed instrument where member states assess and review each other’s governance performance.

The APRM aims to promote political stability, economic growth, and sustainable development in Africa.

Source: GNA