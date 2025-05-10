Ada East Assembly rejects President’s nominee

Mr. Kenneth Kabu Kanor, the President’s District Chief Executive (DCE) nominee for Ada East has failed to acquire two-thirds of the votes.

Mr. Kanor secured 24 yes votes, representing 63.2 per cent of the total 38 ballots cast, with 13 no votes and one rejected ballot.

Mr. Stephen Oppong, the electoral officer, declared that the nominee could not be confirmed, announcing that a date would be scheduled within 10 days for the re-election as required by law.

The confirmation exercise was characterised by a heavy security presence from the main entrance on the ground floor of the Ada East Assembly to the main hall on the second floor.

Before the elections took place, Madam Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah, Member of Parliament (MP) for Ada, instructed the police not to allow the media to cover the proceedings due to unfavourable reports during an earlier presiding member election, but the security personnel accompanying the Greater Accra Regional rejected the request.

Just as she led the security into the main hall scheduled for the exercise, she held this GNA reporter by the neck and pushed him out of the hall, shouting at the top of her voice that “no local journalist is allowed in; go out. Opesika go out,” as she pushed the reporter.

Other journalists who were also invited to cover the programme were also pushed out of the hall forcefully and harassed by the MP and some security personnel.

Some of the assembly members who were not happy with the development insisted that the media should be allowed in before the elections commenced; this prompted Madam Linda Akweley Ocloo, the regional minister, to intervene.

After the elections, the regional minister expressed disappointment over the results and called on the assembly members to forgive anyone who might have offended them and confirm the nominee to speed up development in the area.

Meanwhile, some aggrieved supporters of the nominee who were not happy with the inability of the assembly to confirm him as the DCE held the assembly members hostage with some welding clubs, stones, and other items, threatening to beat them up.

Nene Tetteh Kakepeemi, Ada Constituency Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), however, intervened for the assembly members to be released hours after a long talk with the DCE nominee’s supporters.

Source: GNA