EC sets May 13 for Nkoranza North and South district elections

The Electoral Commission (EC) has set Tuesday, May 13, for the conduct of the Nkoranza North and South District Level Elections and by-elections in some electoral areas.

Prior to that, the Commission would mount platforms for candidates to present themselves and their programmes to the electorates as well as answer pertinent questions.

This will take place from Friday, May 9 to Sunday, May 11, 2025.

A statement issued by the Electoral Commission, signed by Mr Samuel Tettey, the Deputy Chairperson in charge of Operations, and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Thursday, said at least one platform would be mounted in each electoral area and unit where elections would take place.

The platform would enable the electorate to assess the suitability of each candidate.

“Candidates and their supporters are advised to refrain from employing threats, force or intimidation to induce and compel voters to vote or refrain from voting during the elections, as these acts constitute election offenses,” the statement said.

Source: GNA