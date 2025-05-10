Ghana Shea Cooperatives and Processors Network calls on government to ban raw shea exports

The Ghana Shea Cooperatives and Processors Network (GSCP-Net) has called on the government to ban raw shea nuts’ exports to reduce unemployment of women in the rural areas.

Mr. Alhassan Adam Yahaya, Spokesperson for GSCP-Net, who made the call, said when the raw Shea nuts were shipped out, the rural women lost their jobs and shea nut processors also lost income.

Mr. Yahaya was speaking during a peace walk organised by the GSCP-Net, in Tamale, to express their concerns about the exportation of raw shea nuts.

He said women lost the opportunity to build local industry and transform the lives of women and youth, who worked tirelessly in the sector.

He said: “Countries such as Burkina Faso and Togo have already taken bold steps to restrict raw exports. We ask: Why not Ghana? Local entrepreneurs have invested in modern shea processing plants. Women’s groups are ready to scale.”

He urged the government to come out with a policy to build capacity of women to enhance their production.

Mr. Yahaya appealed to the Government, the Ministry of Trade and Industry, and the Tree Crops Development Authority to take decisive action to ban the export of raw shea nuts.

He urged stakeholders to support local processors with access to affordable financing as well as invest in modern shea hubs across producing districts.

Source: GNA